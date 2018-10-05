Richland County Sheriff’s Department, not SLED, investigating deadly Florence County shooting

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation into Wednesday’s deadly shooting in Florence County.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone called Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott from the scene Wednesday night to assist his department. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division often handles cases like this.

When asked why SLED was not called in, Sheriff Lott said “We were called yesterday about Sheriff Kenny.. as this incident was unfolding asking for our assistance. Our deputy investigators responded- we have been here since yesterday about 5:00 – I think this incident started around 4:30. We were called in because we have a major crime investigative team that has a a lot of experience in investigating cases like this.”

Sheriff Lott also said this case is being treated as a homicide investigation.

Sheriff Kenney Boone was not at that press conference Thursday and did not make himself available to the media during that day.