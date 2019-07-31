2 arrested, road reopens in Marion County; no meth lab found

Breaking News Alert
MARION, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested and a road has reopened after Marion County deputies found chemicals in a car near a church following an investigation into a possible meth lab.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that two people were arrested on drug charges, and one was wanted out of Virginia.

The MCSO also said they didn’t find a meth lab, but found chemicals in a car “reacting with each other.” The car was towed and traffic was able to resume.

Penderboro Road at the Highway 501 Bypass was closed to traffic for a period of time Wednesday morning as crews investigated what deputies said was a possible meth lab, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“A possible mobile meth-lab is being processed in the parking lot of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church,” the post said.

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office-South Carolina on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

