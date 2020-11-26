Robeson County deputies searching for missing Fairmont man

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a 31-year-old Fairmont man after he was reported missing on Thursday.

Robert Hunt was last seen in the the area around the 200 block of Hilly Branch Road in Lumberton, according to the sheriff’s office. He was reported missing at 11 a.m.

Hunt is 5 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing long, dark blue pants and a dark blue button-up shirt with the Graphic Packaging logo on it.

Anyone who knows about his location is encouraged to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s office at (910) 671-3170.