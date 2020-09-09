Robeson County school board votes to remove superintendent

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The board of the Public Schools of Robeson County voted Tuesday night to remove school Superintendent Dr. Shanita Wooten.

After more than an hour of private discussin, the board voted 6-5 to buy out the last nine months of her contract. Chair Craig Lowery was the tiebreaking vote.

While the meeting was closed to public attendance and livestreamed, at least a dozen people were outside the district office before the meeting to show their support for Dr. Wooten. They included members of Robeson County’s branch of the NAACP.

Loistine DeFreece will be the interim superintendent. DeFreece stepped down in 2019 after it was revealed she was living outside of the district she represented. She was appointed in another 6-5 vote by the board.

The school board also approved a formula for how it will award hazard pay to some employees. You can learn more about that here.

Count on News13 for updates.