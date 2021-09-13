Ruff waters: Florence YMCA hosting dog day at the pool

Even if your dog is a strong swimmer, a life jacket could save their life if they get into trouble in the water.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Dogs can dominate the pool for one afternoon at the Florence YMCA.

Dog Day at the Pool will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 26. It will be a dog-only swim, although humans will be allowed to wade up to a foot deep into the water to encourage their dogs.

Pre-registration is $10 for one dog and owner. Entry will cost $15 the day of the event.

Owners must show proof of rabies, distemper and Bortella (kennel cough) vaccines. Dogs must be spayed or neutered.

Canines will also be required to play well with others.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Florence Family YMCA Annual campaign.