FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Ruiz Foods donated 50 turkeys to Florence House of Hope Thursday.

Julie Maxham, the director of development at House of Hope said they couldn’t do what they do without food donations.

“We’re very blessed and fortunate that we don’t spend a lot of money on food because of amazing donations like this,” Maxham said.

Ruiz Foods in Florence has supported Florence House of Hope since 2018 with turkeys, hams, and annual sponsorship of its “Evening for Hope” fundraiser.