Ruiz Foods conducts on-site interviews at job fair in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) –Officials with Ruiz Foods in Florence talked with potential employees Tuesday during a job fair.

Officials conducted on-site interviews at the company’s offices on Harlee Boulevard in Florence and shared details about second-shift production positions that are available. The on-site interviews are important for several reasons, a company official said.

“For people to see and live and breathe what the work environment is and where it is, it’s best to see it, and for folks that we ended up extending offers to on-site, we do the job tour so they can see the environment in which they’re gonna work,” Jamie Moore, the human resource manager for Ruiz Foods, said. “It gives them a good idea if this is the right fit for them in and vice versa.”

Ruiz Foods offers its employees medical benefits, life insurance, dental and vision coverage, paid holidays, a 401-K and more. It has more than 3,500 employees at facilities in South Carolina, California and Texas.

The family-owned company is headquartered in California and produces El Monterey and Tornados brand products, both of which are distributed nationwide.