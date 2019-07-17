Ruiz Foods donates 45 blankets to Florence’s ‘House of Hope’

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Ruiz Foods donated 45 blankets to Florence’s “House of Hope” ahead of the upcoming winter season.

The no-sew blankets were donated by Ruiz Foods employees ahead of the upcoming winter season as part of the “Ruiz Cares” program, a press release said. About 37 employees donated nearly 58 hours to make the blankets.

“Our team members give so much to their community and are continuously looking for additional ways to give back whether it’s donating food, school supplies, even time putting together blankets for families in need,” said Ruiz Foods Chairman Kim Ruiz Beck. “We could not be prouder to have them as part of the Ruiz Foods family and know that with the donation of these blankets, The House of Hope will be able to provide families some additional warmth and comfort this coming winter.”

“The House of Hope of the Pee Dee offered more than 20,000 nights of lodging and almost 50,000 meals in 2018, and we’ll be just as busy this year! We couldn’t do it without fantastic community partners like Ruiz Foods. In 2018 we opened a new playground for the hundreds of children we see every year,” said Julie Maxham, House of Hope of the Pee Dee’s Director of Development.

Ruiz Foods also donated $5,000 to House of Hope.