Ruiz Foods Florence expands, adding 200 new jobs

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Ruiz Foods Florence announced the opening of an addition production line bringing nearly 200 new full-time jobs to Florence County on Monday.

The production line will manufacture a variety of El Monterey products including taquitos, quesadillas and empanadas.

Pete Mayadag, Director of Operations, Ruiz Foods Florence said in a statement:

“When we announced our expansion in 2017, we made the commitment to the community of Florence that we would double or production capacity in the next seven years. This opening of a new production line supports that 2017 commitment as the growing demand for our El Monterey products requires we increase capacity as we continue to service our existing and continually-growing East Coast customer base.”

Hiring for these new positions has already started. Interested applicants can send resumes to FlorenceJobs@ruizfoods.com or visit the SC Tech Jobs website for more information.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected jobs resulting in record-high unemployment, it’s a pleasure to be able to bring new job opportunities to our community,” Mayadag said.

