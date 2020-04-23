Ruiz Foods, Harvest Hope donate 145,650 servings to families

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Ruiz Foods Florence continues to partner with Harvest Hope, donating more than 145,650 servings of products to families impacted by Covid-19.

El Monterey and Tornados brand food included:

El Monterey Egg, Bacon Burritos

El Monterey Egg and Cheese Rolled Taco

El Monterey Ghost-Pepper Chimichangas

El Monterey Meat Lovers Chimichangas

El Monterey Bean and Cheese Burritos

Chicken Fajitas Tornados

Egg, Bacon, Cheese, Salsa Tornados

Southwest Chicken Tornados



“Many communities are under a tremendous amount of stress due to this pandemic,” said Kim Ruiz Beck, chairman of Ruiz Foods. “Food banks are an important resource during this time.

Speaking for the entire Ruiz family, we have always felt it important to help the communities where we live and work … particularly in times of difficulty … and we want to do what we can to help eliminate hunger as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Ruiz Foods Florence has been partnering with Harvest Hope since 2016.