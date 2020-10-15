Ruiz Foods sees growth during pandemic

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been a hard year as many families and businesses alike face hard times, but Ruiz Foods — which runs a plan in Florence — says it’s managed to grow and still give back.

Ruiz Foods is a family-owned company out of California with a facility in Florence. It’s known for its Mexican food lines and it says it’s actually seen a big demand this year.

The company says many are relying on frozen meals instead of going out to eat.

Ruiz has a history of giving back to our local communities and despite some obstacles, this year has been no different.

“Our Ruiz for Kids — although we weren’t able to have a golf tournament this year — as I mentioned, our vendors and partners stepped up and we were able to still give over $50,000 in scholarships to the community, graduating high school and junior college students in the Florence area,” Chairman of Ruiz Food Products Kimberly Ruiz Beck said.

Since 2015, Ruiz says over $220,000 in scholarships have been given in the Florence area through the Ruiz 4 Kids scholarship program.