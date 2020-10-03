Saturday marks 2 years since deadly Vintage Place officer ambush

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday marks two years since a deadly officer ambush in a Florence neighborhood.

Seven law enforcement officers were shot in Vintage Place just west of Florence city limits. Authorities said Fredrick Hopkins ambushed officers coming to his home to talk to Hopkins’ son and serve a search warrant.

Right now, Hopkins faces five attempted murder charges and two murder charges in connection with the shooting.

Florence Police Department Sergeant Terrence Carraway died in this shooting. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner was injured and died at the hospital a few weeks later.

Investigator Sarah Miller, Deputy Arie Davis, Officer Brian Hart, Florence Officer Travis Scott, and Officer Scott Williamson were also injured in the shooting.