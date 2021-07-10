‘Saturdays on the Square’ in Darlington to feature live music, games, other entertainment activities

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The free concert series “Saturdays on the Square” kicks off tonight in Darlington with Terence Lonon and the Untouchables performing R&B, party and beach music.

The monthly concert organized by the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on the Public Square. Vendors will include T-Mobile, George’s Funnelcakes, Dave’s Backyard BBQ, Pepsi and more. There will also be adult drinks, a Darlington Cruisers Classic Car Show, and games, including Kyle’s Cornhole Boards Tournament.

Each monthly event has a theme, with Saturday night’s being Family Fellowship. Following is the schedule for August through October:

Aug. 7 — Back to School (The Rick Strickland Band will perform)

Sept. 4 — Race Week (Level 10 Band & Show will perform)

Oct.2 — 80s Block Party (Bout Time Band will perform)

The city of Darlington contributed to the series. All money raised by the events will go toward downtown revitalization efforts, according to the DDRA.