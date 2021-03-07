SC state park gets new road after almost 70 years

DILLON, S.C. (AP) — A state park along one of South Carolina’s blackwater rivers now has a new road to make the drive in easier.

Officials held a ceremony earlier this month to open the new road into Little Pee Dee State Park near Dillon.

The original road was built in the 1950s and its deterioration was accelerated by heavy trucks and equipment needed to repair the dam at the park which was breached in flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Little Pee Dee State Park sits along the Little Pee Dee River.

People can fish from the pier or rent canoes or kayaks to explore the blackwater river.