DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina State Representative Robert Williams sent a letter to Gov. McMaster Friday asking for a mask requirement.

Williams said he wrote the letter “out of great concern for our state, country and the communities in which we all live.”

Williams said that North Carolina made masks required and South Carolina needs to follow.

Read the full letter below:

