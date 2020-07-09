SC students get help with in-person Academic Recovery Camps as school year nears

DILLON, SC (WBTW) — Several school districts around South Carolina have started their in-person Academic Recovery Camps as the school year approaches.
One of those districts is Dillon School District Four.
“We have missed school since… March, so our goal is to make sure students are grade level ready,” Principal of Stewart Heights Elementary Dr. Wendy Pace said.
Eighty-nine Dillon Four students have enrolled in the district’s ARC, which is being held at Stewart Heights. The program is for K through third-grade students.
Dr. Price said it was a major effort in preparing the camp. “We had to think about every aspect that our children would come in contact with each other,” she said.
“The staff. Loading the bus. Unloading the bus. Entering the building. Getting their lunch. Getting their breakfast. All of that we had to make sure we were social distancing and every precaution was taken.”
The state department of education says 48 school districts are planning to hold in-person Academic Recovery Camps, 21 of which have already started. The camps focus on reading and math, and are targeted at the most ‘at risk’ learners, education officials say.
Officials say these camps could be a good opportunity for districts to run through new procedures on a smaller scale.
Many safety measures were observed at the Dillon Four’s ARC, from temperature checks at arrival, to eating lunches in classrooms, along with plenty of masks and sanitizing.
“It’s still undetermined as to how the new school year is going to start,” Dr. Pace said. “But I’m hoping that the kids who are here will be better prepared and hopefully the other kids will mimic these kids and follow the same procedures.”
She said the students seemed happy to be back Monday. “Kids crave socialization. They really do, and they enjoy being in a routine and following a routine,” she said.
Additional districts are holding virtual sessions, state officials said. Only districts holding in person sessions get specific state funding for the program.
Here is a list of which districts will be holding in person ARCs, as of Monday.
|District
|ARC
|Date
|Abbeville
|Yes
|July 13
|Aiken
|Yes
|July 7
|Anderson 01
|Yes
|July 20
|Anderson 02
|Yes
|July 6
|Anderson 03
|Yes
|July 6
|Anderson 05
|Yes
|July 13
|Bamberg 01
|Yes
|July 13
|Bamberg 02
|Yes
|July 13
|Barnwell 19
|Yes
|July 13
|Barnwell 29
|Yes
|July 7
|Barnwell 45
|Yes
|July 13
|Beaufort
|Yes
|July 20
|Berkeley
|Yes
|July 13
|Charleston
|Yes
|July 20
|Cherokee
|Yes
|July 13
|Chester
|Yes
|July 6
|Chesterfield
|Yes
|July 7
|Clarendon 03
|Yes
|July 6
|Darlington
|Yes
|June 29
|Dillon 04
|Yes
|July 6
|Edgefield
|Yes
|July 6
|Erskine Charter
|Yes
|July 1-13
|Florence 01
|Yes
|June 29
|Florence 02
|Yes
|July 1
|Florence 03
|Yes
|July 6
|Florence 05
|Yes
|July 6
|Greenville
|Yes
|July 20
|Greenwood 51
|Yes
|July 20
|Greenwood 52
|Yes
|July 6
|Hampton 01
|Yes
|July 7
|Lexington 04
|Yes
|July 13
|Lexington/Richland 5
|Yes
|July 6
|Marion
|Yes
|TBD
|McCormick
|Yes
|June 23
|Newberry
|Yes
|TBD
|Pickens
|Yes
|TBD
|Saluda
|Yes
|July 20
|SCPCSD
|Yes
|Varies by school
|Spartanburg 01
|Yes
|July 6
|Spartanburg 02
|Yes
|July 13
|Spartanburg 03
|Yes
|July 20
|Spartanburg 05
|Yes
|July 20
|Spartanburg 06
|Yes
|TBD
|Spartanburg 07
|Yes
|July 20
|Union
|Yes
|July 6
|York 01
|Yes
|July 6
|York 02
|Yes
|July 6
|York 04
|Yes
|July 6
