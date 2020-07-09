SC students get help with in-person Academic Recovery Camps as school year nears

DILLON, SC (WBTW) — Several school districts around South Carolina have started their in-person Academic Recovery Camps as the school year approaches.

One of those districts is Dillon School District Four.

“We have missed school since… March, so our goal is to make sure students are grade level ready,” Principal of Stewart Heights Elementary Dr. Wendy Pace said.

Eighty-nine Dillon Four students have enrolled in the district’s ARC, which is being held at Stewart Heights. The program is for K through third-grade students.

Dr. Price said it was a major effort in preparing the camp. “We had to think about every aspect that our children would come in contact with each other,” she said.

“The staff. Loading the bus. Unloading the bus. Entering the building. Getting their lunch. Getting their breakfast. All of that we had to make sure we were social distancing and every precaution was taken.”

The state department of education says 48 school districts are planning to hold in-person Academic Recovery Camps, 21 of which have already started. The camps focus on reading and math, and are targeted at the most ‘at risk’ learners, education officials say.

Officials say these camps could be a good opportunity for districts to run through new procedures on a smaller scale.

Many safety measures were observed at the Dillon Four’s ARC, from temperature checks at arrival, to eating lunches in classrooms, along with plenty of masks and sanitizing.

“It’s still undetermined as to how the new school year is going to start,” Dr. Pace said. “But I’m hoping that the kids who are here will be better prepared and hopefully the other kids will mimic these kids and follow the same procedures.”

She said the students seemed happy to be back Monday. “Kids crave socialization. They really do, and they enjoy being in a routine and following a routine,” she said.

Additional districts are holding virtual sessions, state officials said. Only districts holding in person sessions get specific state funding for the program.

Here is a list of which districts will be holding in person ARCs, as of Monday.

District ARC Date Abbeville Yes July 13 Aiken Yes July 7 Anderson 01 Yes July 20 Anderson 02 Yes July 6 Anderson 03 Yes July 6 Anderson 05 Yes July 13 Bamberg 01 Yes July 13 Bamberg 02 Yes July 13 Barnwell 19 Yes July 13 Barnwell 29 Yes July 7 Barnwell 45 Yes July 13 Beaufort Yes July 20 Berkeley Yes July 13 Charleston Yes July 20 Cherokee Yes July 13 Chester Yes July 6 Chesterfield Yes July 7 Clarendon 03 Yes July 6 Darlington Yes June 29 Dillon 04 Yes July 6 Edgefield Yes July 6 Erskine Charter Yes July 1-13 Florence 01 Yes June 29 Florence 02 Yes July 1 Florence 03 Yes July 6 Florence 05 Yes July 6 Greenville Yes July 20 Greenwood 51 Yes July 20 Greenwood 52 Yes July 6 Hampton 01 Yes July 7 Lexington 04 Yes July 13 Lexington/Richland 5 Yes July 6 Marion Yes TBD McCormick Yes June 23 Newberry Yes TBD Pickens Yes TBD Saluda Yes July 20 SCPCSD Yes Varies by school Spartanburg 01 Yes July 6 Spartanburg 02 Yes July 13 Spartanburg 03 Yes July 20 Spartanburg 05 Yes July 20 Spartanburg 06 Yes TBD Spartanburg 07 Yes July 20 Union Yes July 6 York 01 Yes July 6 York 02 Yes July 6 York 04 Yes July 6 Source: South Carolina Department of Education

