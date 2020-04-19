SCDOT continue storm damage cleanup in Marlboro County

WALLACE, SC (WBTW) – The storm cleanup process continues for Marlboro County Sunday.

A round of severe storms caused debris to line roadways, power lines to be damaged and even some homes to be impacted.

Storm damage cleanup continues in Marlboro County. One of the hardest hit areas was Wallace. Crews are working extended hours to clear roadways for your safety. (Photos by Cody Crouch/SCDOT) pic.twitter.com/3P2tMuWSyz — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) April 19, 2020

The Wallace area was among the hardest hit areas.

SCDOT said Sunday crews are working extended hours to clear roadways.

