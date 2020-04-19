WALLACE, SC (WBTW) – The storm cleanup process continues for Marlboro County Sunday.
A round of severe storms caused debris to line roadways, power lines to be damaged and even some homes to be impacted.
Storm damage cleanup continues in Marlboro County. One of the hardest hit areas was Wallace. Crews are working extended hours to clear roadways for your safety. (Photos by Cody Crouch/SCDOT) pic.twitter.com/3P2tMuWSyz— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) April 19, 2020
The Wallace area was among the hardest hit areas.
SCDOT said Sunday crews are working extended hours to clear roadways.
Latest Headlines
- SCDOT continue storm damage cleanup in Marlboro County
- North Carolina sees COVID-19 case count grow to 6,493
- McMaster plans to have retail stores reopen Tuesday: Report
- Georgia high school seniors expelled after posting racist viral video to social media
- San Marcos police identify officer killed in shooting ‘ambush,’ two others wounded