SCDOT continue storm damage cleanup in Marlboro County

Pee Dee

WALLACE, SC (WBTW) – The storm cleanup process continues for Marlboro County Sunday.

A round of severe storms caused debris to line roadways, power lines to be damaged and even some homes to be impacted.

The Wallace area was among the hardest hit areas.

SCDOT said Sunday crews are working extended hours to clear roadways.

