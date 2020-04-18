SCDOT crews clear debris in Marlboro County

WALLACE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews are in Marlboro County Saturday working on removing debris.
Workers with SCDOT are clearing debris from Ebenezer Road in Wallace.
SCDOT crews are in Marlboro County clearing debris from Ebenezer Road in Wallace. Be sure to drive carefully if you are in the area. Let ‘em Work, Let ‘em Live. pic.twitter.com/YsvdxRN5vB— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) April 18, 2020
SCDOT asks locals to drive carefully while work is completed.
The Wallace area was hit by a band of severe storms earlier in the week that caused damage around the area.
