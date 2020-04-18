Breaking News Alert
Risk for severe thunderstorms overnight Sunday into Monday morning

SCDOT crews clear debris in Marlboro County

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALLACE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews are in Marlboro County Saturday working on removing debris.

Workers with SCDOT are clearing debris from Ebenezer Road in Wallace.

SCDOT asks locals to drive carefully while work is completed.

The Wallace area was hit by a band of severe storms earlier in the week that caused damage around the area.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories