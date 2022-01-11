SCDOT replacing Swift Creek bridge on Highway 52 Business in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bridge replacement project will slow traffic on North Main Street in Darlington County, but one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout the project, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The project to replace the Swift Creek bridge on Highway 52 Business, which is also known as North Main Street, is not expected to be completed until the spring of 2023, SCDOT said in a post on Twitter.

The bridge is located about .36 miles north of Pearl Street and 2.58 miles south of N. Governor Williams Highway in downtown Darlington.

The new bridge is being built in stages, and crews have already begun narrowing the roadway to two lanes and shifting traffic to the south side of the existing bridge, SCDOT said. Pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained.

SCDOT said message boards, concrete barriers, barrels and other signs will be in place throughout the project to alert motorists about reduced lanes and traffic shifts.