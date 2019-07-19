Coroner IDs man who died after truck hits guardrail, overturns, is submerged in creek in Florence area

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a truck hit a guardrail, overturned and was submerged in a creek in the Florence area.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Thursday on East National Cemetery Road near Swamp Fox Drive, according to Matt Southern, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. One vehicle, a 2015 Dodge pick-up truck was involved in the crash.

The pick-up truck was traveling east bound on E. National Cemetery Rd., when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail, overturned, hit a tree, and was submerged in a creek, SCHP said.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to McLeod Hospital for injuries.

The Florence County Coroner’s office said her condition is unknown as of 11:15 a.m. Friday.

The passenger of the pick-up truck was also not wearing a seat belt and died on scene.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died as Jeremy Ryan Sufrin, 29, of South Windsor, Connecticut.

SCHP is investigating.

