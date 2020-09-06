SCHP: Two killed in collision on Freedom Blvd in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded to a two-vehicle collision Sunday that resulted in two fatalities.

Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Freedom Blvd between Gilbert drive and East National Cemetery road.

Two occupants in a vehicle traveling North on Freedom Blvd struck a vehicle traveling South on Freedom Blvd.

The two occupants, a driver and passenger were both killed as a result of the crash. The driver traveling South was transported to a local hospital. It’s unclear on that driver’s condition.

SCHP is investigating this crash.

