SCHP: Two killed in collision on Freedom Blvd in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded to a two-vehicle collision Sunday that resulted in two fatalities.
Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Freedom Blvd between Gilbert drive and East National Cemetery road.
Two occupants in a vehicle traveling North on Freedom Blvd struck a vehicle traveling South on Freedom Blvd.
The two occupants, a driver and passenger were both killed as a result of the crash. The driver traveling South was transported to a local hospital. It’s unclear on that driver’s condition.
SCHP is investigating this crash.
