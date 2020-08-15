SCHP: Fatal crash in Florence County Friday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Interstate 95 North near mile marker 155 on Friday night.

A 2005 BMW was traveling northbound on the interstate when the car veered into the median and struck a tree around 8:50 p.m., according to SCHP.

SCHP says that the driver was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and was deceased on scene.

After the impact, the vehicle caught fire, according to SCHP.

The collision remains under investigation by the SCHP.

