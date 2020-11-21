SCHP: One dead, one injured after single-vehicle collision in Florence County Saturday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a single vehicle collision that killed one and injured another early Saturday morning.
The victims were in a 2013 Dodge Ram traveling south on Creek Road around 4:55 a.m. when the vehicle veered off the road into a ditch, rolling the vehicle several times, according to SCHP.
SCHP says that the driver of the truck died and the passenger was taken to a McLeod Health facility for injuries sustained.
Both occupants were not wearing seatbelts.
Count on News13 for more updates.
