SCHP: One person dead after fatal crash in Florence Friday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol released information on a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon on US-52 in Florence County.
A 2016 Ford SUV with a driver and passenger attempted to make a left hand turn when it was struck by an oncoming 2007 Ford pickup truck on its passenger side, according to SCHP.
All three were transported to a local area hospital.
Both drivers received non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the SUV passed away on Sunday morning from their injuries, according to SCHP.
