SCHP: One person killed in two vehicle crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 3:45 p.m. at the corner of Indian Branch Road and Center Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.

A 2004 Hyundai SUV was headed east on Indian Branch Road and a 2012 Nissan was going north on Center Road. The Nissan failed to yield the right of way and was hit by the Hyundai, according to Trooper Lee. The driver of the Nissan was killed, according to Lee. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a local hospital.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the person killed.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP