SCHP: Pedestrian fatally struck by pick-up truck on I-95 median

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two pedestrians were struck Saturday along Interstate 95 by a pick-up truck, leaving one dead, according to Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 198, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of SCHP.

Two people were standing in the median behind a tow truck which was ‘legally parked,’ according to Highway Patrol.

That’s when a 2013 Ford pick-up truck with two people inside ran off the road. Highway Patrol said the truck hit both pedestrians, killing one on scene.

Highway Patrol said the pickup truck then re-entered the northbound side of the interstate, where it was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Both occupants of the pick-up, along with the other pedestrian were taken to McLeod Hospital in Dillon.

The name of the person killed has not been released yet.

The crash is still being investigated by Highway Patrol with the help of their Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

