SCHP: Pick-up driver killed in head-on wreck with Freightliner in Marlboro County

MCCOLL AREA, SC (WBTW) – The driver of a pickup truck was killed after hitting a commercial vehicle head-on Saturday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 1:15 p.m. on Highway 381 about a mile north of McColl, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP.

Collins said the driver of a 2005 Dodge pick-up truck was heading north on Highway 381 when they drove left of center and hit a 2000 Freightliner head-on.

The driver of the pick-up truck was killed, Collins said, and a passenger was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.

The name of the driver killed has not been released yet. Count on News13 for updates.

