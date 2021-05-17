Scranton man, 34, identified as person killed in crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Scranton man has been identified as the person killed in a rollover crash Saturday in Florence County, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Charles Brandon Barr, 34, died after the single-vehicle crash on Allen Road in Effingham, von Lutcken said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins said the crash happened about 3:30 p.m. when Barr’s 1999 GMC pickup truck went off the road and overturned. He was was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said. SCHP is investigating the crash.

