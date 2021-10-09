Searchers gathering in Dillon County to look for woman missing since Sept. 27

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Search teams were expected to gather Saturday morning in Dillon County to look for a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks, authorities said.

Crystal McDaniel, 38, has been missing since Sept. 27. She was last seen in the area of Lester Road and Sugar Hill Road. She was wearing a purple or pink shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Chief Jamie Hamilton of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said search teams planned to stage at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Floydale fire and rescue station.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office. Count on News13 for updates.