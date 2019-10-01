Section of Bentree Lane in Florence to close for drainage pipe installations

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A section of Bentree Lane in Florence will close for drainage pipe installations.

The closure will start at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 7, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Crews will install drainage pipes in front of Bentree Apartments. The road is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 19.

SCDOT says during the closure, access to Bentree Apartments will only be available from Palmetto Street and access to the McLeod Fitness Center and Willwood Garden will only be available from David McLeod Blvd.

