Section of Orange Street in Darlington closed as crews replace utility poles

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Drivers headed through Darlington, take note. You may need to find a detour.

That’s because a section of Orange Street is blocked off as crews work on replacing utility poles.

Traffic is blocked from driving down the stretch of Orange Street between Main and Sycamore, according to a Facebook post by the city. The post adds traffic lights around the Square are temporarily off.

Drivers are advised to use caution when passing through the area.

