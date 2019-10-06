DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Drivers headed through Darlington, take note. You may need to find a detour.
That’s because a section of Orange Street is blocked off as crews work on replacing utility poles.
Traffic is blocked from driving down the stretch of Orange Street between Main and Sycamore, according to a Facebook post by the city. The post adds traffic lights around the Square are temporarily off.
Drivers are advised to use caution when passing through the area.
- GALLERY: 18 inmates baptized at Darlington County jail
- Lexington woman dies in motorcycle collision with deer
- Section of Orange Street in Darlington closed as crews replace utility poles
- WATCH: Thousands have a great time at first day of Balloon Fiesta despite weather issues
- Conway home damaged in fire; Two getting help from volunteers