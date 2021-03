FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A semi-truck crashed into a utility pole Thursday night in Florence, according to Lt. Stephen Starling with the Florence Police Department.

The crash happened on South Irby Street. No injuries were reported, but the pole was knocked down, Starling said.

Starling said portions of the road may need to be temporarily closed while crews work to repair the pole. Drivers should expect delays in the area.