DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A semi-truck ran off the road and crashed into a house on Highway 52 in the Pee Dee.
The crash happened Tuesday morning along Highway 52 near Palmetto Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of the semi-truck was coming from Darlington headed to Florence, when they ran off the road into a house.
SCHP said no injuries were reported. It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 1 person dies after shooting near Loris
- Semi-truck runs off road, crashes into house on Highway 52 in Pee Dee
- ‘Fear is the most contagious part of the virus’: Local doctor weighs in on the Coronavirus
- SC speaker’s renegotiation idea roils public utility sale
- Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest to face off in general election for NC governor seat