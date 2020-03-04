Semi-truck runs off road, crashes into house on Highway 52 in Pee Dee

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A semi-truck ran off the road and crashed into a house on Highway 52 in the Pee Dee.

Courtesy: Viewer submitted

The crash happened Tuesday morning along Highway 52 near Palmetto Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of the semi-truck was coming from Darlington headed to Florence, when they ran off the road into a house.

SCHP said no injuries were reported. It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: