Senior care facility in Florence has 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — A senior care facility in Florence has 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, according to DHEC data.

New DHEC data released Tuesday shows Carlyle Senior Care of Florence has 47 confirmed cases between residents and staff since April 3, along with 2 deaths. The 47 cases puts it at the fourth highest in the state.

The new data is current as of 10:00 a.m. on April 27. Carlyle Senior Care of Florence had reported four cases on the last update 5 days ago.

Other local facilities with confirmed cases:

Southland Health Care Center – Florence: 1

Myrtle Beach Manor – Myrtle Beach: 1

Morrell Nursing Center – Hartsville: 1

Gene’s Residential Facility #2 – Florence: 1

Bethea Baptist Health Care Center – Darlington: 1

Brightwater Assisted Living – Myrtle Beach: 1

View the full list of facilities across the state with cases at DHEC’s website.

LATEST HEADLINES: