Several agencies search for child reported missing while playing in water in Florence County

ELIM COMMUNITY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are searching for a child has been reported missing while playing in the water in the Elim Community.

First responders responded to the area of Fork Road and Highway 301 after getting the call at 6:28 p.m. Saturday, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Search underway right now in Elim community of Flo Co for 11-year-old who went missing while swimming pic.twitter.com/2eUI27Kyqq — Matt Fortin (@mattfortintv) May 31, 2020

The Howe Springs Fire Department, South Lynches Fire Department and the SC Department of Natural Resources are all on scene, with the FCSO assisting, Chief Kirby said.

It’s in the area of the Lynches River, which has been flooding.

A helicopter is being used in the search. The child is 11-years-old, Chief Kirby said.

