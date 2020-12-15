Several Pee Dee districts undergo temporary shifts to virtual learning; state officials want classrooms open

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — As COVID cases increase nationwide, several school districts in the Pee Dee have had to make temporary shifts to virtual learning as a safety precaution.

Marlboro County School District announced such a transition Thursday.

“It’s not so much what’s happening in the schools,” district superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord said. “I believe our schools are safe. I believe our schools could accommodate our students. But again the best thing for us is to do what’s good for our community.”

When Dr. McCord made the announcement last Thursday, he pointed to COVID stats for Marlboro County. He said he made the call with medical experts and stakeholders.

“We do a great job of keeping our buildings safe and disinfected but we don’t want to take any chances either,” he said. “Our principals and our staff have been expecting, for something in the event this were to take place. So being able to transition pretty smoothly has been a plus for us.”

Dr. McCord said families can expect a decision as to when students may return to school in person by Jan. 4.

Marlboro joins other districts that have made temporary shifts to virtual learning recently due to COVID. Others include Florence County School District Three, Four and Marion County School District, for differing periods of time.

Marion is virtual from Monday through Dec. 22, the day before break.

“I think I would like more notice,” Marion County mom Lisa Croshaw said. “However like I said I think they’re having to make the decisions at a moment’s notice.”

Meanwhile, Governor Henry McMaster and Superintendent Molly Spearman have both said they want to see students in the classroom.

“Parents should not have to choose between their child and their job,” tje governor said at a news conference last week. “But that is what the decision of school districts who have not gone back to five day face-to-face education are requiring these parents to do.”

The state department of education issued this statement to News13 in regards to districts temporarily transitioning to virtual.

DHEC began reporting positive COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools on September 4, 2020. Since that time, there have been 5,279 positive cases among K-12 students and staff who attended school face to face during their infectious period. During that same time period (9/4 to 12/12) DHEC has reported 126,676 positive cases among all South Carolinians.

This means that positive cases among K-12 students who attended school and staff account for just 4.2% of South Carolina’s total since K-12 positive case reporting began. Public and private K-12 students and staff make up approximately one fifth of South Carolina’s total population.

We applaud the efforts of our students, teachers, principals, and district administrators for implementing the key COVID-19 mitigation strategies with fidelity and doing everything in their power to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic. However, communities must support their schools by following the prevention strategies recommended by DHEC and the CDC. Only by working together can lower the spread and create a safer environment for students and educators.

The governor’s office did not provide a comment.

