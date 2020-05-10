Several SC state parks reach capacity Sunday

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Several South Carolina state parks have been temporarily closed to day-use visitors after reaching capacity Sunday.

South Carolina State Parks keeps an updated list on its Facebook page of parks reaching capacity and consequently closing off to day-use visitors.

The Little Pee Dee State Park was at capacity as of the 3:30 p.m. update.

They will reopen when a safe capacity is reached. The parks are working to ensure social distancing is followed. Count on News13 for updates.

