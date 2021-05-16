Sheriff: Woman in critical condition after being hit by bullet that came through home’s window in Dillon

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning after she was shot at a home on East Dargan Street in Dillon, Sheriff Douglas Pernell said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was hit by a bullet that came through a window, Pernell said. She was taken to McCleod Hospital in Dillon and later transferred to McLeod Regional Medical Center Florence, he said.

As of 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Pernell said there had been no arrests and the investigation was continuing. Count on News13 for updates.