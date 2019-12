DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A sinkhole has shut down an intersection in Darlington Sunday.

The city’s Facebook page says the intersection of Orange and Wells Streets is impacted.

The city added Orange Street will be blocked from Liberty to Sycamore and Well Street will be blocked from Pearl to Sanders. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

SCDOT has been notified and is on its way to make repairs.