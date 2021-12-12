SLED asked to investigate after inmate dies at Marion County Detention Center

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County authorities have asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate after a prisoner at the county’s detention center died on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the person was found unresponsive in a jail cell about 10:50 p.m. on Friday. The name of the person has not been released, and no other information was immediately available.

Sheriff Brian Wallace asked SLED to conduct an independent investigation, the Facebook post said. Count on News13 for updates.

