Florence Airport officer dead following shooting; suspect apprehended

SUNDAY 10:29 A.M. UPDATE: The suspect in Sunday’s morning’s officer involved shooting has been apprehended by Florence County deputies, according to SLED.

The suspect was apprehended after fleeing the scene, a SLED news release said. It also said the male suspect shot and killed an Airport Public Safety Officer during a traffic stop at the airport.

The names of the officer and suspect have not yet been released.

SLED’s investigating into this incident continues. Count on News13 for updates.

SUNDAY 9:22 A.M. UPDATE: The Florence County Coroner’s Office has confirmed a Florence Regional Airport officer has died following Sunday morning’s incident.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – There has been an officer-involved shooting at the Florence Regional Airport, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED says the agency is working with local law enforcement to investigate this incident. It’s spokesperson said SLED was notified just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Newws13’s Briana Fernandez reports crime scene tape up, about a dozen law enforcement officers on scene and blocked entrances to the airport.

At around 10:20 a.m., she noticed around a dozen officers leave the scene and rush to get somewhere.

SLED is expected to release more information at a later time. News13 is still working to gather more details on this developing story. Count on us for updates.