SLED: Former Marion police chief lied about coaching basketball while claiming to work police shifts

MARION, SC (WBTW) — The former police chief of the Marion Police Department lied about other employment and collected money for working shifts at the Pine Ridge Police Department while he was actually coaching a basketball team, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The documents, obtained by News13 through a freedom of information request, allege Chief Keith Parks collected $496.08 for police work and coached about 19.5 hours of basketball games while he said he was working shifts for the department.

Parks resigned from the Marion Police Department in November, one month after being sworn in. He was previously the chief of the Pine Ridge Police Department.

A letter from the South Carolina Solicitor’s Office states that Parks was also a basketball coach for the Orangeburg Consolidated School District. There were nine incidents when Parks was paid for police work while the GPS in his police vehicle showed he was at schools where games were being played, according to the letter.

He’d also claimed 37 hours of comp time, with nine not reflected on time sheets, according to the letter.

Parks failed to make a request about working additional jobs and lied, stating that he was coaching his daughter’s basketball team, when he was actually coaching a different team, according to the letter. He also worked as a substitute teacher.

Parks had a photo on his Facebook page of him with the basketball team he reportedly coached, according to the documents, which was not the one he claimed to coach.

According to the department’s police, as a chief, he was exempt from receiving overtime or comp time.

Parks told investigators that Pine Ridge Mayor Robert Wells knew he was coaching and teaching, and that the reason why he took the job was so that he could do both, according to the letter. He reportedly told investigators that he communicated via text messages when he was taking comp time. However, an investigation into his phone didn’t retrieve any such texts.

The letter did not make a recommendation to file criminal charges against Parks, stating “that clear provable fact becomes obscured when trying to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Parks’ actions were done willfully, dishonestly and corruptly. While it is clear after reviewing your interviews is that the town policy states that compensatory time is not allowed for salaried employees including the Chief of Police in that language.”

Other documents from SLED state that the police department conducted a routine GPS check for its vehicles on March 4. At the time, the check showed that Parks’ police vehicle was at Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School. Other information showed that his police vehicle was there on several occasions when he said he was working a night shift, despite the town not having any business in Orangeburg County.

Parks told the town administrator that he’d worked with other officers to serve warrants on two dates when his car was tracked at schools, according to the SLED report. The town only had two active warrants at the time, which were both outside of the department’s jurisdiction.

Someone had also overheard a phone conversation about Parks substitute teaching, according to the report, and believed Parks was teaching during the same hours he was being paid by the department.

The town council voted to terminate him on April 29. He emailed his resignation the same day.

Another SLED report states that Parks said the mayor told him he could continue coaching once he took the job as chief because it would look good for the town. Practices were scheduled to start after his shift ended at 3 p.m.

However, Parks adjusted his hours to work a night shift on multiple occasions, according to the documents, and there were days when times working different jobs overlapped. When that happened, he said he took comp time.

Parks reportedly stated, “I would never put myself in a position to be on the clock for both of those times.”

Other documents show Parks lied when he said he had “never been the subject of an internal investigation,” because he was fired from the Lexington Police Department as a result of an internal investigation.

He also lied when he said he “had never been disciplined,” since he lost his driving privileges for policy violations in the Town of Estill, according to documents.

Parks also lied when he said he “had never violated any policies or procedures,” because he violated policies and procedures both at Lexington PD and Estill PD, documents show.

Since 2007, Parks was employed by eight different police departments or sheriff’s offices:

Marion Police Department: Sept. 28, 2020 — November 2020

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 8, 2020 — Sept. 25, 2020

Pine Ridge Police Department: Dec. 2, 2019 — April 29, 2020

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Feb. 8, 2016 — Nov. 29, 2019

Estill Police Department: Oct. 1, 2013 — Feb. 1, 2016

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office: May 15, 2012 — Sept. 30, 2013

Sumter Police Department: July 18, 2011 — May 9, 2012

Lexington Police Department: March 5, 2007 — April 20, 2011

Marion has announced that Maj. Bobby Crawford with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office will become the town’s new chief. He will take over the role on Dec. 15.