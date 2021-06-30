SLED investigates death of baby in Dillon

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a baby’s death in Dillon, according to SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby.

Crosby said the death occurred Tuesday, but a location was not given.

Crosby provided the following statement to News13:

“SLED is aware of the fatality and is investigating in accordance to state law. No additional information is available as this is an active investigation.”

No other information was immediately available. News13 reached out to the Dillon Police Department for more information and we were directed back to SLED.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.