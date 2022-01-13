SLED investigates fire in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fire Wednesday in Marlboro County, according to officials.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and SLED responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Rocky Ridge Road in the Wallace Community, according to Investigator Clay Anderson with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement to News13, SLED said its arson agents are investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

