SLED investigates officer-involved shooting in Florence this morning

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Florence, which happened late Friday morning.

Neither the suspect nor the officer was hurt, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Waxwing Drive.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating, according to Lt. Brandt.

Nor further information is available about the the suspect or the shooting.

