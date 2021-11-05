SLED investigating after allegations of ‘inappropriate conduct’ between incarcerated people at Darlington County detention center

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after it received allegations about “inappropriate contact” between people incarcerated at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office takes all allegations of impropriety, inappropriate behavior or illegal activities within its Office or Detention Center very seriously,” Maj. David Young told News13. “We will not tolerate this kind of conduct (if true) and I assure everyone that we will be diligent in not only investigating this specific allegation but more importantly that anyone associated with it will be punished accordingly.”

Sheriff James Hudson has requested for SLED to investigate, according to Young.

News13 reached out to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday after receiving a related tip.

