DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — SLED is investigating a fire at a recreation center in Dillon, according to SLED Spokesperson Tommy Crosby.

The fire happened at the Criterion Center on West Roosevelt Street.

SLED is assisting local officials by investigating the origin and cause of the fire, Crosby said.

News13 reached out to officials for more details about the fire and are waiting to hear back.