WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man faces several charges following an officer-involved shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED said Darrell Lee Williams, 37, was charged with the following:

Seven counts of 1st degree Assault and Battery

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Violent Felony

Use of a Firearm while Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate the shooting on Nov. 17. The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to SLED.

No additional information was immediately available.

