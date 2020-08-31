SLED: Mullins police exchange gunfire with man during domestic call

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating an exchange of gunfire between a man and an officer from the Mullins Police Department.

Police were responding to a domestic call Sunday evening when the confrontation took place, according to SLED. No injuries were reported from the incident. The suspect in custody, police reported.

SLED investigators will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter, including the involved officers and the individual in question.

Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed. Information gathered will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. When requested to investigate, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.

This incident in Marion County was the first this year involving the Mullins Police Department. It was the 29th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and. In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings and none involved the Mullins Police Deaprtment.