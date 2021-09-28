SLED opens investigation into Marion County deputy over alleged misconduct

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has opened an investigation into a Marion County deputy for alleged misconduct, according to spokesperson Tommy Crosby.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace contacted SLED Sept. 15 to request an investigation into allegations of official misconduct against one of his deputies, Crosby said. SLED has since opened an investigation.

It’s unclear exactly what the allegations of misconduct are. Crosby couldn’t release anymore information because the investigation is still ongoing.

News13 reached out to Wallace and the sheriff’s office for more information and we are waiting to hear back.

